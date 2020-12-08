Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 13,382 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

