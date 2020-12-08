Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 10.6% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.