Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 134.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 948,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,930,000 after purchasing an additional 543,985 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.