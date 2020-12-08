Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 6,399 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 78.2% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 28.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

NYSE GE opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.