Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

