Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 69.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.