CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAWW stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.32. CCA Industries has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

