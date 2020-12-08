Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.78 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $3,847,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

