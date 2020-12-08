Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

