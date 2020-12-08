CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. decreased its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.58% of CF Finance Acquisition worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after buying an additional 1,657,019 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 20,733.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,697,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 321.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 896,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 684,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

