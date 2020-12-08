Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Chubb worth $528,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

