Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $229,000 in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECHO opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

