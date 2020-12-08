Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is SRS Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,701 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,286,758 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up 3.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Citrix Systems worth $195,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,736. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

