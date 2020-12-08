Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 621,387 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Cognex worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at $1,696,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 75.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $77.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock worth $24,541,843. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.