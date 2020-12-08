Compass Point Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $140.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Compass Point from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

