CONX Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

CONX’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 9th. CONX had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CONX’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. CONX has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

About CONX

There is no company description available for CONX Corp.

