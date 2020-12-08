Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

