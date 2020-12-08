Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.17.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

