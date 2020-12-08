Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $365.00 at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.17.

Shares of COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total value of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

