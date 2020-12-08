Coupa Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,338 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 849% compared to the typical volume of 984 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,388,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

