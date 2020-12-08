Coupa Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,338 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 849% compared to the typical volume of 984 put options.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.01.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,085,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.17.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.