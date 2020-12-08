Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.83. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

