DA Davidson Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $74.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

