Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DBIN stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Dacotah Banks has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

