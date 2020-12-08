Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DBIN stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Dacotah Banks has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38.
About Dacotah Banks
