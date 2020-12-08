Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.06 ($11.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.20 ($20.24).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

