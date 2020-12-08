DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.70 ($18.47).

DIC opened at €13.58 ($15.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.35 and its 200-day moving average is €11.33.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

