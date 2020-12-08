Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Digital Realty Trust worth $407,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

