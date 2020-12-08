Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $49,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.