Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

