Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.05% of Entergy worth $403,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 16.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Entergy by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

