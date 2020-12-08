Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders purchased a total of 25,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.