Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 2,674 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 233.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

