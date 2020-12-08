Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 9,836 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 678.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $353.14 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.00 and its 200 day moving average is $311.67.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.