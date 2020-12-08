Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 31,323 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,627.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.62.

Shares of GS stock opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

