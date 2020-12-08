Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Chevron stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

