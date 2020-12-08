Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,768.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Lam Research by 277.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 246.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $243,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $508.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $509.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

