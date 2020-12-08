Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.75 and a 200 day moving average of $319.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

