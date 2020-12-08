Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

