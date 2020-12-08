Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

