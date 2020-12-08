Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,537. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

