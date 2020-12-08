Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

