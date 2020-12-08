Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,990,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

