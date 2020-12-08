Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $280.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,870 shares of company stock worth $638,904 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.46.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.