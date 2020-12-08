Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 17,839 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 296.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

