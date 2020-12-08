ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Post worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

