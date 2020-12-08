ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 11,912 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $319.24 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $338.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

