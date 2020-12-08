ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 24,012 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1,713.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,903. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

PANW stock opened at $302.89 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

