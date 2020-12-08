ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 58,845 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

