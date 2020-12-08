ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 92,796 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 785.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

