ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 9,650 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.36. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $414.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

